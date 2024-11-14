Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) (EGBE) recorded an 83.49% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit during the first nine months of 2024, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose to EGP 1.938 billion in nine months to September 30th from EGP 1.056 billion a year earlier.

Interest income grew to EGP 4.114 billion in January-September from EGP 2.652 billion the year before.

EG Bank is engaged in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services through a network of 16 branches located across Egypt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).