Digitize for Investment and Technology’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company jumped 26% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2024 to EGP 4.043 million, compared to EGP 3.209 million, as per the company's financial statements.

Operating revenues fell to EGP 175.184 million in the six-month period from EGP 217.008 million during the same period last year.

The firm’s standalone results showed an increase in net profits after tax in H1 2024 to EGP 1.799 million, versus EGP 1.607 million in H1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues went up to EGP 51.652 million from EGP 32.737 million.

Digitize, established in 2015, is a direct investment firm specializing in digital transformation across various sectors.

