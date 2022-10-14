CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH) revealed that it will only combine business with Misr Capital across some activities, while both companies remain separate, according to a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 12th.

The business combination process is not completed yet.

This disclosure comes as a response to the recently published news in media claiming that both CI Capital and Misr Capital would be merged soon into one entity under the umbrella of Banque Misr.

On October 10th, CI Capital announced that its subsidiary CI Asset Management launched Misr Equity, an investment fund for shares with a cumulative return.

Cairo-based diversified financial services group CI Capital Holding is Egypt’s leading provider of investment banking and non-bank financial services. The group has a presence in New York and Dubai, offering offers a wide range of financial solutions.

