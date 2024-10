Egypt - B.TECH is targeting to boost its sales by 30% to around EGP 19 billion in 2024, the company’s Chairman Mahmoud Khattab told Asharq Business.

Additionally, the company aims to increase its installment portfolio to EGP 8 billion by the end of 2024, from EGP 5.2 billion last year, Khattab noted.

