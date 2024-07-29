Cairo – Beltone Mortgage, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has captured a 22.25% market share in the Egyptian market during the first half (H1) of 2024.

In H1-24, the company provided real estate financing totalling EGP 2.60 billion to 1,050 clients, according to a press release.

This achievement aligns with Beltone's strategy to enhance its non-banking financial services (NBFIs) and address the growing demand for real estate financing.

Beltone Mortgage offers efficient and seamless solutions for financing residential, commercial, and administrative property purchases.

Hassan Abdelnabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage, said: "Beltone Mortgage introduces an unmatched experience with unique finance solutions.”

"We offer a wide range of products for individuals seeking residential or investment properties, as well as support businesses in securing administrative space. We aim to solidify our leadership in real estate mortgages by investing in our workforce, technology, and partnerships,” Abdelnabi stated.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Beltone Holding turned to a consolidated net profit of EGP 548.20 million, compared to a net loss of EGP 52.03 million in Q1-23.

