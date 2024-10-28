Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) posted a 13.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of (FY) 2024/2025, according to the unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 28th.

Consolidated net profit after tax amounted to EGP 479.078 million in the three-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 421.470 million in the same period of FY 2023/2024.

The company generated consolidated sales of EGP 8.887 billion in the period starting July 1st to September 30th, surging 26.1% YoY from EGP 7.046 billion.

Likewise, AMOC’s standalone net profit after tax rose 0.5% YoY to EGP 352.531 billion in Q1 FY 2024/2025 from EGP 350.779 million.

AMOC is an Egypt-based company that operates in the petroleum industry. The company specializes in the production of essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha, and butane, as well as distributes and markets them in Egypt and abroad.

