The shareholders of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) have approved EGP 1.03 billion cash dividends for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/25.

Under its 21st coupon, AMOC will distribute a dividend of EGP 0.80 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

The dividend will be distributed in two equal installments of EGP 516.60 million, equivalent to EGP 0.40 per share.

The first installment is scheduled for 15 October 2025, followed by the second on 18 February 2026. Meanwhile, the eligibility date is set for 12 October 2025.

In FY2024/25, the consolidated net profits after tax of AMOC increased by 3% to EGP 1.55 billion from EGP 1.50 billion a year earlier.

