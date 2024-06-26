Cairo – The board of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) greenlighted the capital budget for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to nearly EGP 551.80 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed firm targets net profits after tax worth EGP 660.15 million in FY24/25, compared to EGP 603.50 million in FY23/24.

AMOC expected net revenues amounting to EGP 4.25 billion in FY24/25, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 3.90 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of FY23/24, AMOC recorded consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.31 billion, an annual increase of 19% from EGP 1.09 billion.

