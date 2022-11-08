Cairo - Amer Group Holding Company has logged EGP 35.13 million in consolidated profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, a drop from EGP 187.92 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.01 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.09 in 9M-21, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The company’s revenues amounted to EGP 1.31 billion during the January-September 2022 period, down from EGP 1.62 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone business, the company turned to losses of EGP 30.57 million in the 9M-22 period, against profits of EGP 17.08 million in 9M-21.

During this year’s third quarter (Q3), the company’s shifted to losses of EGP 12.27 million, against profits of EGP 11.89 million in Q3-21. Loss per share registered EGP 0.01 in Q3-22, versus EPS of EGP 0.01 in Q3-21.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Amer Group registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 47.41 million, a plunge from EGP 176.02 million in H1-21.

Revenues shrank to EGP 972.06 million in H1-22, compared to EGP 1.25 billion in the year-ago period.

