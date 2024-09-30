Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) (EGAL) registered a 60% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax for the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 29th.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 9.324 billion in the 12-month period ended June 30th, 2024, compared to EGP 3.692 billion in FY 2022/2023.

The company generated revenues of EGP 32.815 billion in FY 2023/2024, higher than EGP 22.045 billion in a FY earlier.

Egyptalum is the largest aluminum producer in Egypt and is one of the leading companies in Africa.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).