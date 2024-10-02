Egypt Aluminum announced the board’s proposal to pay a cash dividend of EGP 3 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

Net distributable profits amounted to EGP 6.35 billion during the 12-month period that ended 30 June 2024.

In FY23/24, the net profits amounted to EGP 9.32 billion, higher by 60% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 3.69 billion.

Revenues hiked by 33% to EGP 32.81 billion as of 30 June 2024 from EGP 22.04 billion a year earlier, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped by 60% to EGP 13.11 from EGP 5.90.

