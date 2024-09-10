El Ahram for Printing and Packing’s (EPPK) net losses after tax increased by 27.64% year on year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2024, according to the financial indicators.

The company incurred net losses of EGP 10.209 million in H1 2024, compared to EGP 7.998 million in H1 2023.

Meanwhile, revenues climbed to EGP 12.758 million from EGP 7.907 million.

El Ahram for Printing is an Egyptian company engaged in the field of flexible packing since 1993 located in the second industrial zone of Borg El-Arab El-Gideda at Alexandria.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).