Cairo: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed with a mixed performance on Monday.

The benchmark index, EGX30, declined by 0.67% to close at 28,411.87 points.

EGX100 EWI also decreased by 0.14%, closing at 9,127.76 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 EWI index inched higher by 0.09% to settle at 6,298.78 points.

The trading value stood at EGP 4.45 billion after 917.05 million shares were exchanged during the session, while the market cap value reached EGP 1.91 trillion.

As for trading on securities, Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 344.71 million and EGP 8.87 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 353.59 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

