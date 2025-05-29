Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index up by 0.30% to 32,493.89 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, retreated by 0.07% to 3,342.37 points.

Meanwhile, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.46% at 9,471.42 points and by 0.37% at 12,914.67 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.944 billion through the exchange of 1.322 billion shares over 104,859 transactions, while the market capitalization reached EGP 2.285 trillion.

The institutions accounted for 78.65% of the total trading, while retail investors made up the remaining 21.34% of trading.

Egyptian investors controlled 91.22% of the trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 5.61% and 3.17% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 33.234 million and EGP 9.107 million, respectively, while the foreign traders were buyers with EGP 42.341 million.