Arab Finance: valU is intending to proceed with trading on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) following the completion of an in-kind dividend distribution by EFG Holding, as per an emailed press release.
The distributed shares represent 20.488% of valU’s share capital.
Shareholders of EFG Holding will receive 1 valU share for every 3.3273 EFG Holding shares owned, with fractional shares allocated to minority shareholders.
The record date for determining eligible shareholders is set on June 12th, 2025.
EFG Hermes Promoting and Underwriting acted as sole financial advisor to valU and EFG Holding on the transaction. Zulficar & Partners served as local legal counsel, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised EFG Holding on international legal matters.