Cairo: The EGX30 main index of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) shrank by 0.32%, ending Monday at 27,952.04 points.

On the other hand, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI grew by 0.43% to 6,278.67 points.

The EGX100 EWI rose by 0.16% to 9,060.76 points and the Shariah index remained relatively unchanged at 2,701.89 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 2.96 billion through the exchange of 670.61 million shares. In addition, the market cap value of the EGX exceeded EGP 1.89 trillion at the end of the session.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign investors were the net buyers with EGP 41.91 million and EGP 59.63 million, respectively.

On the other hand, Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 101.55 million.

