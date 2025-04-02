Cairo – Beltone Holding recently announced the results of the first round of its capital increase subscription, unveiling a 92.11% coverage.

The offering witnessed over 4.95 billion shares subscribed, according to a press release.

Beltone noted that the subscription period, which was concluded on 24 March 2025, had a total of 5.37 billion shares.

The listed company will announce the details of the second round of the subscription once it obtains approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

In December 2024, Beltone’s board gave a nod to proceeding with all legal and regulatory requirements to increase the issued capital by EGP 10.75 billion.

Source: Mubasher

