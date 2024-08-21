The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday's session with mixed performance across its indices. The market capitalization reached nearly EGP 2.066 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index saw no change at 29,914.29 points. The EGX33 Shariah index tumbled 0.69% to 2,852.54 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 (EWI) index, tracking small and mid-cap stocks, added 0.44% to 6,851.02 points, and the EGX100 gained 0.26%, finishing at 9,828.82 points.

The session saw a total of 1.347 million shares traded through 125,480 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 5.003 billion.

Retail investors dominated the market with 72.91% of total transactions, while institutions accounted for 27.08%.

Egyptian investors made up 89.4% of trades, while Arab and foreign investors represented 6.59% and 4.01%, respectively.

Arab traders were net sellers, with a total of EGP 91.188 million. Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers, with EGP 19.145 million and EGP 72.042 million, respectively.

