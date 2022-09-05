Dubai's toll operator Salik is selling 20% of the company, or 1.5 billion shares, via an IPO, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Salik, which was converted into a public joint stock company in June, operates 8 toll-gates in Dubai.

It will potentially be the third Dubai government-linked company to list on the DFM, following IPOs by DEWA and the Tecom Group.

Salik may consider implementing a dynamic pricing model as a way to reduce congestion and boost revenue, it said.

It was first announced in November last year that the emirate would list 10 state firms to boost the size of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) to AED 3 trillion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

