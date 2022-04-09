ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi and Dubai twin bourses rallied for the second consecutive session, as investor sentiments continued to improve, driven by optimistic economic outlook.

The two markets gained a combined AED22bn during the first week of Ramadan, with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) breaking the 10,000 pts barrier for the first time amidst increased demand for IHC's Apex National Investment, which drew AED10.1 bn in transactions.

Dubai's main share index followed suit, advancing 0.74 pct to 3541.6 pts following 5,251 transactions worth AED520.5 million.