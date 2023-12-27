The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) conducted three substantial deals directly involving shares of 'Takaful Emarat,' 'SHUAA Capital,' and 'Salama - Islamic Arab Insurance', totalling 175.3 million shares with a combined value of AED87.2 million.

As per DFM's data, the first deal involved 44.2 million ‘Takaful Emarat' shares, valued at AED18.5 million, traded at an execution price of AED0.419 per share.

The second transaction comprised 6.3 million 'SHUAA Capital' shares, valued at AED1.26 million, conducted at a rate of AED0.2 per share.

Simultaneously, the third deal involved 124.8 million shares of 'Salama - Islamic Arab Insurance,' valued at AED67.4 million, traded at a price of AED0.54 per share.

These substantial transactions, commonly known as block deals, enable local market investors and brokerage firms to conduct such trades on listed company stocks without being restricted by typical market price limits.