Delta Sugar Company posted an 100.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 9th.

Net profits after tax rose from EGP 1.088 billion in H1 2023, compared to EGP 544 milion in H1 2022.

Revenues amounted to EGP 3.535 billion in H1 2023, up from 2.505 million in the same period last year.

Delta Sugar Company operates in the food industry, its engaged in the production of white sugar, refined sugar, dry pulp, molasses, cube sugar. Delta Sugar Company operates and manages factories located in Kafr Al-Sheikh province.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).