Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has greenlighted the initial public offering (IPO) of Alamar Foods Company.

Alamar Foods plans to list 10.63 million shares, representing 41.69% of its capital, on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The CMA also approved the Saudi Networkers Services Company’s request to trade 25% of its capital on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of Tadawul.

Saudi Networkers Services intends to list 1.50 million shares.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)