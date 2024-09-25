The CEO of Saudi Electricity Company, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Gnoon, has stepped down effective September 25.

Al-Gnoon will be replaced by Khalid bin Salim Al-Ghamdi as acting CEO.

Al-Ghamdi currently holds the position of Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Acting Vice President Risk Management & Compliance at the company.

He has two decades of diverse and cross-functional experience, with previous roles as Corporate Digital Strategy, Investments and Growth at Saudi Aramco.

He has a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from KFUPM, Saudi Arabia and a master’s degree of information systems from University of Phoenix, USA and completed leadership development programs from institutions like Harvard Business School.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com