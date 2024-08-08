Burjeel Holdings achieved net profits valued at AED 168.87 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, down year-on-year (YoY) from AED 224.71 million.

Revenue hiked by 10% to AED 2.38 billion in January-June 2024 from AED 2.16 billion in H1-23, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to AED 0.03 from H1-24 AED 0.04 during the same period in 2023.

Total assets hit AED 5.36 billion as of 30 June 2024, compared to AED 5.14 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the profits fell to AED 64.51 million from AED 103.37 million in Q2-23, while the revenues climbed to AED 1.18 billion from AED 1.07 billion.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “In H1-24, Burjeel Holdings delivered robust top-line growth, acceleration in patient footfall and continued market penetration.”

Sunil indicated: “We also made significant progress against key strategic and operational milestones, with continued investments in super-speciality areas such as oncology and organ transplantation and expansion of our regional network. This has enabled the group to meet robust domestic and international demand, which will translate into higher asset utilization and patient yields.”

Investment Plans in Saudi Arabia

The CEO highlighted: “Unlocking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s primary healthcare potential is a key focus of our long-term growth strategy.”

“With the right mix of prominent partners, we aim to provide cost-efficient and unique healthcare solutions based on prevention, detection, and health risk management through a clinically integrated network in highly populated regions,” he indicated.

He outlined: “This, combined with our upcoming day surgery units and fast-growing PhysioTherabia network, will solidify our position as a key player in the Saudi healthcare market.

In 2023, the net income of Burjeel Holdings surged YoY to AED 540.41 million from AED 354.57 million.

