KUWAIT CITY: The Boursa Kuwait experienced a decline on Wednesday due to profit-taking operations and substantial selling pressure on major stocks. The general index closed down by 28.1 points, reaching 7,400 points. Trading involved 160.6 million shares through 10,779 transactions, totaling 47.1 million dinars (approximately 143 million dollars), leading to a decrease in market value from 43.732 billion dinars to 43.567 billion dinars compared to the previous session.



The main market index saw a slight increase of 13.8 points, reaching 6,076 points, up by 0.22 percent. Trading involved 72.1 million shares in 4,671 transactions, valued at 13.5 million dinars (about 41.1 million dollars). On the other hand, the Premier Market Index decreased by 40.4 points, reaching 8,108 points, a 0.50 percent decline. Trading included 88.5 million shares through 6,108 transactions, totaling 33.6 million dinars (about 102.4 million dollars). The Main 50 index increased by 5.9 points, reaching 5,925 points, up by 0.1 percent.



Trading involved 41 million shares through 2,718 transactions, with a value of 10.7 million dinars (approximately 32.6 million dollars). Overall, Boursa Kuwait recorded trades worth 47.15 million dinars, distributed among 160.67 million shares through 10.77 thousand transactions. In sector performance, technology-led with a 1.11% increase, while banking stocks experienced a 0.56% decline, and the healthcare sector remained stable.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).