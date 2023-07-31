KUWAIT - Boursa Kuwait Company recorded a net profit of KD 8.42 million (USD 25.6 million) during first half of 2023; a 21.4-percent decrease compared to the first half of 2022.

The decline can be attributed primarily to lower trading activity compared to the same period of 2022, which were the highest first half results for the exchange since its privatization, a statement by the Company said Sunday.

Chairman of Boursa Kuwait Hamad Al-Humaidhi said the Company showed remarkable resilience in adapting to market fluctuations and a challenging global economic landscape.

The Company continues to promote Kuwaiti market and its listed companies, guided by a progressive strategy that aims to create more investment opportunities and develop a more transparent and solvent capital market, Al-Humaidhi noted.

Boursa Kuwait was established in 2014 by Capital Markets Authority to replace Kuwait Stock Exchange market.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).