UAE - Borouge has joined FTSE Russell’s FTSE Global Equity Index Series, including FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and FTSE All-World Index, as of 10 June 2022.

FTSE Russell’s indices, used by investors globally to track the performance of market segments, mark Borouge's relevance to the global institutional investor base, according to a press release on Monday.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Borealis are major shareholders in Abu Dhabi-based Borouge, the provider of innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for infrastructure, energy, agriculture, mobility, healthcare, and advanced packaging industries.

It is noteworthy to mention that in early June, Borouge completed the listing of around 3 billion shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, on ADX.

