BHM Capital, a financial services company, has been appointed as the liquidity provider for Spinneys’ shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

According to the agreement, BHM Capital will enter two-way daily quotes into the market trading system in compliance with the regulations set by the DFM and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

“This initiative will enhance the company’s position in the Dubai Financial Market, stabilise the price movements of its traded shares, and allow investors to diversify their portfolios, capitalising on market opportunities,” said Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital.

Spinneys’ shares were listed on the DFM on 9 May 2024.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

