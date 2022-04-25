Riyadh – Banque Saudi Fransi reported a 12.17% year-on-year (YoY) boost increase in net profits to SAR 875 million during the first three months (3M) of 2022, compared to SAR 780 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) edged up to SAR 0.68 during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from SAR 0.62 in Q1-21, according to the interim financials for the period ended on 31 March 2022.

Meanwhile, the clients' deposits stood at SAR 150.75 billion in Q1-22, an annual jump of 13.36% from SAR 132.98 billion.

During the January-March period in 2022, the bank's assets widened by 9.87% to SAR 222.21 billion in Q1-22 from SAR 202.23 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-22 plummeted by 11.88% from SAR 993 million in Q4-21.

In 2021, the Saudi lender logged net profits of SAR 3.45 billion, a 123.16% YoY leap from SAR 1.55 billion.

Source: Mubasher

