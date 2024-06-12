Bahrain - Ithmaar Holding, which is listed on Bahrain Bourse as well, has selected Maysan Faisal Almaskati as CEO for the company and its two subsidiaries; Ithmaar Bank and IB Capital.

Before assuming the new position, Almaskati served as Ithmaar Bank’s Assistant General Manager for the Business Banking Group, according to a bourse filing.

He has a more than 24 years of experience in the investment and banking sector.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Ithmaar Holding has logged a net profit attributable to the owners of $6.84 million.

