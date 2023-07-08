Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended this week’s trading, up by 1.7%, to add 170.98 points, compared to the end of last week’s trading, to stand at 10,271 points supported by the positive performance of six sectors.

In this context, financial market analyst Youssef Bouhlaika stressed that the anticipated announcement of the financial results of the QSE listed companies revived the weekly performance of the general index after Eid Al Adha holidays.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Bouhlaika said that investors eye the results of Qatar National Bank on July 10, as it resembles the kick-start for the announcement of the half-year results of listed companies, which are expected to meet the aspirations of the investors.

The financial market analyst pointed out that the current week’s sessions enabled the general index to breach the level of 10,000 points as a result of the surge of several leading stocks, especially those of the banking sector and the real estate sector.

Bouhlaika indicated the role played by local portfolios in strengthening market liquidity during the current week, as their average reached QR440m per session.

At the end of the week’s trading the market value amounted to QR609.865bn, while the value of stock trading was about QR2.221bn, through the sale of 908.653 million shares, as a result of the implementation of 89,494 transactions in all sectors.

