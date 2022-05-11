Riyadh – The net profits of Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Company increased by 7.63% to SAR 27.12 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from SAR 25.19 million in Q1-21.

During the first three months (3M) of 2022, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.30, compared to SAR 0.28 in the same three months a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the company’s investments reached SAR 9.87 million in Q1-22, lower by 9.28% than SAR 10.88 million in Q1-21.

Assets totalled SAR 3.66 billion in the January-March 2022 period, a 0.39% year-on-year (YoY) rise from SAR 3.65 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-22 grew by 9.20% from SAR 24.83 million in Q4-21

Last year, Amlak International recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 107.75 million, up 8.95% from SAR 98.90 million in 2020.

