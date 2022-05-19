Riyadh – The shareholders of Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Company have given their green light for a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.85 per share for 2021.

The Saudi listed firm will pay out a total of SAR 77.01 million, accounting for 8.50% of the capital, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

The shareholders granted their approval for disbursing the dividends on 31 May during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Tuesday, 17 May.

It is worth noting that the board of Amlak International proposed the cash dividends’ distribution for 90.60 million eligible shares last March. In 2021, the firm generated SAR 107.75 million in net profit.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company reported net profits worth SAR 27.12 million, an annual growth of 7.63% from SAR 25.19 million.

