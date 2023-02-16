Dubai – The net profits of Amlak Finance plummeted to AED 476.14 million in 2022 from AED 1.05 billion in 2021, according to the preliminary financial results.

The company generated revenues worth AED 213.91 million last year, lower than AED 219.67 million in the January-December 2021 period.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) shrank to AED 0.32 in 2022 from AED 0.71 in 2021.

Total assets reached AED 3.43 billion as of 31 December 2022, versus AED 4.08 billion a year earlier.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the DFM-listed firm witnessed an annual drop in net profit to AED 389.90 million, compared to AED 1.08 billion.

The total income plunged to AED 504.03 million in 9M-22 from AED 1.21 billion in 9M-21, whereas the basic EPS attributable to the owners declined to AED 0.25 from AED 0.72.

