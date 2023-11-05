Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 979.97 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The recorded net profits were up 46.44% from EGP 669.20 million in July-September 2022, according to the income statements.

Revenues of current activity hiked by 29.53% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.10 billion in Q1-23/24 from EGP 851.45 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) hit EGP 831,062 in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, an annual growth of 30.06% from EGP 610,795.

In FY22/23, the EGX-listed firm posted 116.35% higher net profits after tax at EGP 4.38 billion, compared to EGP 2.02 billion during the previous FY.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).