Riyadh – The board of Alandalus Property Company announced an interim cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.25 per share, representing 2.50% of the share nominal value, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Saudi listed firm will disburse a total of SAR 23.33 million for 93.33 million eligible shares, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the cash dividends will be on 18 and 29 September, respectively.

It is worth noting that the company paid the same amount of cash dividends for H1-21.

During the first six months of (6M) 2022, Alandalus Property generated SAR 35.25 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, down 7.70% from SAR 38.19 million in the year-ago period.

