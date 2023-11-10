Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Al Jouf Cement Company enlarged by 836.43% to SAR 72.62 million in the first half (H1) of 2023 from SAR 7.75 million in 9M-22.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.67 in 9M-23, higher year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 0.07, according to the interim financial results.

Revenues hiked by 26.27% YoY to SAR 217.74 million as of 30 September 2023 from SAR 172.43 million.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the company registered net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 29 million, an annual surge of 388.50% from SAR 5.93 million.

The Saudi firm generated revenues valued at SAR 79.51 million in the July-September 2023 period, up 7.25% YoY from SAR 74.14 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits widened by 43.97% from SAR 20.14 million in Q2-22, while the revenues increased by 17.01% from SAR 67.95 million.

