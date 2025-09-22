The board of Al Ansari Financial Services has approved a cash dividend of AED 148.50 million for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The DFM-listed company will disburse a dividend of 1.98 fils per share, equivalent to 70% of its H1-25 net profits after tax of AED 212.24 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set for 25 September and 15 October 2025, respectively.

The dividend aligns with the company’s policy, reaffirming its commitment to shareholder returns, financial strength, and growth plans.

Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services, commented: “This dividend approval reflects the strength of our business and our unwavering focus on returning value to our shareholders.”

Al Ansari added: “Backed by a solid financial position, we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth, operational excellence, and reinforcing our leadership in the financial services sector.”

