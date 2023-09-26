UAE’s ADNOC Distribution has announced an interim cash dividend of AED 1.285 billion ($350 million) for the first six months of 2023.

The fuel and convenience retailer, which is listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and part of Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC, said it expects to pay a full year dividend of AED 2.57 billion.

Over the past five years, the company has opened 200 new service stations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia and now operates 575 in total.

