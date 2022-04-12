Satellite firm Al Yah Satellite communications Company (Yahsat), owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, announced on Tuesday a final cash dividend of 192.7 million dirhams ($52.5 million) for 2021.

The payout, approved at the company’s annual general meeting on Monday, brings the total dividend for the year to 385.5 million dirhams, or 15.80 fils per share.

The company also reconfirmed its plans to grow the dividend by at least 2 percent per annum, which will be paid semi-annually starting in October 2022.

The final dividend is payable to shareholders no later than May 11, 2022.

The company reported a net income of 256.2 million dirhams for 2021, up by 1.2 percent from the previous year. Its revenue inched up to 1.496.8 billion dirhams from 1.496.6 billion dirhams.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com