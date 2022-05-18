Response Plus Holding, one of the UAE’s largest providers of healthcare services, on Wednesday said it pivoted to a net profit of 14.31 million dirhams ($3.9 million) in Q1 2022, from a loss of 1 million dirhams in the same period last year.

Total revenues stood at 87.7 million dirhams compared with 0.4 million dirhams in March 2021, the subsidiary of Alpha Dhabi Holding said in a statement.

The company, which was set up in 2010, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's Second Market in 2021.

Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding said the company plans to continue its domestic and global expansion.

“Our expansion plans for the 2nd quarter include a new branch of OccuMed Clinic in the Western Region of the UAE, a medical centre in Dammam KSA, a Health Tech Training Center and EMS command centre in Riyadh KSA, and consolidating Training & Development division in India.”

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

