Abu Dhabi’s PureHealth, owned by the UAE sovereign wealth fund ADQ and one of the emirate’s biggest conglomerates, has appointed co-founder Shaista Asif as the Group CEO, ahead of the company’s debut trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on December 20.

Earlier this year, Forbes Middle East ranked Asif among the top 10 in the 2023 list of the 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen. With more than 22 years of experience, 16 of which she has spent in the healthcare industry, she co-founded the PureHealth Group in 2006 and assumed her current role in 2010.

During her tenure, Asif has overseen multiple acquisitions including Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA), The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC), The National Health Insurance Co. (Daman), acquiring a stake in Ardent Healthcare and led the acquisition of Circle Health Group in a deal worth more than 4.4 billion UAE dirhams ($ 1.2 billion).

Trading under (PUREHEALTH) and the ISIN: AEE0136P238 in the First Market, the company had confirmed the fixed price for the offering to be set at AED 3.26 per ordinary share, with an offering size of 1.11 billion ordinary shares, equivalent to 10% of its total issued share capital.

