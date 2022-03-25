Shareholders of ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel retailer, have approved a dividend of 1.285 billion dirhams ($349 million) for the second half of 2021, bringing the year’s total payout to 2.57 billion dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi-based company will also push through with its plan to deliver 60 to 80 new stations in 2022, including 20 to 30 in the UAE and 40 to 50 in international markets, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Friday.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com