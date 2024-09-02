The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has recorded significant value and volume of trading in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since the beginning of this year, thus making it the most active and liquid ETF market in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, reported Wam, citing ADX data.

The total value of ETF trading on the exchange soared to AED1.863 billion ($507 million) in the first eight months of 2024.

According to ADX, this strong activity and significant growth reinforces its position as a preferred destination and a major regional hub for ETFs, while supporting its ambitious goals of attracting and listing ETFs from global issuers.

The exchange is also continuing its efforts to expand investment products, enhance its efficiency, and drive its sustainable growth, stated the Wam report

The volume of trading in exchange-traded index funds (ETFs) on ADX settled at around 450.7 million units since the beginning of this year, with the number of transactions reaching 19,853 transactions, it added.

