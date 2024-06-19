(TAP)-The exchange rate of the Tunisian dinar was slightly down against the dollar and the euro from the start of the year to June 13, 2024, compared with the same period last year, according to data released on Tuesday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Indeed, 1 Euro is currently exchanged for TND 3.365 (average interbank rate), whereas a year earlier it was worth TND 3.350.

Likewise, the value of 1 US dollar rose from TND 3.103 in June 2023 to TND 3.118 on June 13.

Conversely, the value of the dinar increased against the Japanese yen, with JPY 1,000 now worth TND 19.867, compared with TND 22.222 a year earlier.

The BCT also pointed out that the overall volume of refinancing had fallen by 7.3% to TND 14.6 billion by June 14.

The same applies to total interbank transactions, which fell by 3.7% to TND 1.2 billion compared with the same period last year.

