Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued today treasury bills worth QR500m due on October 26, at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent. The QCB issued, during this October, treasury bills worth QR1.5bn in two tranches with different terms and interest rates.

Treasury bills are a short-term debt instrument issued by the government for the purpose of borrowing and providing cash liquidity in short terms, with control over the volume of the money supply and the purchasing power put into circulation.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).