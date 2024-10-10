Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a total value of EGP 50 billion through two tranches on Thursday, 10 October 2024.

The first issue was valued at EGP 30 billion, carrying a maturity period of 182 days until 15 April 2025, according to official data.

The second tranche stood at EGP 20 billion and will mature in 364 days on 14 October next year.

Last week, the CBE unveiled T-bills with the same amount through two auctions.

