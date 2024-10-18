Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at an aggregated value of EGP 50 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 17 October 2024.

Holding a tenor of 182 days until 22 April 2025, the first issue was valued at EGP 30 billion, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 20 billion and will mature in 364 days on 21 October next year.

Earlier this week, the CBE auctioned T-bills with the same amount through two issues.

