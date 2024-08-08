Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 55 billion through two offerings on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 182 days on 11 February 2025, according to official data.

The second auction stood at EGP 25 billion, carrying a 364-day maturity period until 12 August next year.

Earlier this week, the CBE offered T-bills a total value of EGP 60 billion through two tranches.

